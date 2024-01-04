Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MPU is 3.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MPU is $1.95, which is $8.75 above the current price. The public float for MPU is 26.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPU on January 04, 2024 was 55.17K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

MPU) stock’s latest price update

Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX: MPU)’s stock price has soared by 21.53 in relation to previous closing price of 1.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 25.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MPU’s Market Performance

Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) has experienced a 25.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.60% rise in the past month, and a 104.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.84% for MPU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.96% for MPU’s stock, with a 37.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MPU Trading at 54.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares surge +19.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +134.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPU rose by +25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4607. In addition, Mega Matrix Corp saw 24.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.26 for the present operating margin

+53.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mega Matrix Corp stands at -439.24. The total capital return value is set at -38.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.54. Equity return is now at value -97.96, with -85.96 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.