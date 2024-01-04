MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT)’s stock price has dropped by -11.60 in relation to previous closing price of 5.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that MaxCyte is a pick-and-shovel play on cell editing technology, but may capture a royalty stream from successful products. Vertex’s potential candidate approval in the U.S. could prove a decisive catalyst ultimately validating MaxCyte’s approach and business model. If MaxCyte’s partners see commercial success, MaxCyte could be valued at multiples of its current price on potential royalties.

Is It Worth Investing in MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MXCT is $9.72, which is $5.3 above than the current price. The public float for MXCT is 91.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. The average trading volume of MXCT on January 04, 2024 was 1.06M shares.

MXCT’s Market Performance

The stock of MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) has seen a -1.78% decrease in the past week, with a -11.24% drop in the past month, and a 47.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.85% for MXCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.17% for MXCT’s stock, with a 5.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MXCT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for MXCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MXCT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $7 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MXCT Trading at 6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares sank -11.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXCT fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.78. In addition, MaxCyte Inc saw -5.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXCT starting from Johnston John Joseph, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $4.53 back on Dec 26. After this action, Johnston John Joseph now owns 120,583 shares of MaxCyte Inc, valued at $22,650 using the latest closing price.

Doerfler Douglas, the President and CEO of MaxCyte Inc, sale 99,442 shares at $5.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Doerfler Douglas is holding 333,197 shares at $514,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.64 for the present operating margin

+82.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxCyte Inc stands at -53.25. The total capital return value is set at -10.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.76. Equity return is now at value -15.36, with -13.54 for asset returns.

Based on MaxCyte Inc (MXCT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 5.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.35.

Conclusion

In summary, MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.