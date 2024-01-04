Mattel, Inc. (MAT): A Technical Analysis

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mattel, Inc. (MAT) is $23.75, which is $5.64 above the current market price. The public float for MAT is 350.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAT on January 04, 2024 was 3.11M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

MAT) stock’s latest price update

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 18.34. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Mattel (MAT) benefits from robust performance in North America and efforts to create innovative products.

MAT’s Market Performance

MAT’s stock has fallen by -4.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.10% and a quarterly drop of -15.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Mattel, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.48% for MAT’s stock, with a -7.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MAT Trading at -4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT fell by -5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.92. In addition, Mattel, Inc. saw -4.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAT starting from BRADLEY RICHARD TODD, who sale 12,601 shares at the price of $21.37 back on Aug 09. After this action, BRADLEY RICHARD TODD now owns 12,729 shares of Mattel, Inc., valued at $269,283 using the latest closing price.

Hugh Yoon J., the SVP & Corporate Controller of Mattel, Inc., sale 7,608 shares at $21.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Hugh Yoon J. is holding 8,316 shares at $161,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mattel, Inc. stands at +7.25. The total capital return value is set at 14.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 4.15, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Based on Mattel, Inc. (MAT), the company’s capital structure generated 129.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.51. Total debt to assets is 43.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mattel, Inc. (MAT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.