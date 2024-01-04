Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.34 in comparison to its previous close of 157.89, however, the company has experienced a 5.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-01 that Marathon Petroleum (MPC) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) is 5.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MPC is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) is $165.50, which is $7.08 above the current market price. The public float for MPC is 378.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% of that float. On January 04, 2024, MPC’s average trading volume was 3.08M shares.

MPC’s Market Performance

MPC stock saw an increase of 5.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.64% and a quarterly increase of 11.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.32% for MPC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $169 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MPC Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +6.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC rose by +6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.51. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corp saw 6.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPC starting from HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER, who sale 1,436 shares at the price of $146.81 back on Nov 13. After this action, HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER now owns 5,480 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp, valued at $210,819 using the latest closing price.

Rucker Kim K.W., the Director of Marathon Petroleum Corp, sale 6,000 shares at $152.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Rucker Kim K.W. is holding 24,098 shares at $914,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.15 for the present operating margin

+12.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Petroleum Corp stands at +8.14. The total capital return value is set at 32.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.16. Equity return is now at value 43.98, with 12.77 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC), the company’s capital structure generated 100.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.17. Total debt to assets is 31.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.48 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.