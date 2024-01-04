Make Informed Decisions with DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Stock Updates

The stock of DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) has gone up by 1.18% for the week, with a 0.39% rise in the past month and a 4.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.96% for DHT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.13% for DHT’s stock, with a 7.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) Right Now?

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.90x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) by analysts is $12.92, which is $2.64 above the current market price. The public float for DHT is 135.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.71% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of DHT was 2.60M shares.

DHT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) has jumped by 2.70 compared to previous close of 10.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that Large Cap Value is a value ranking strategy that looks at the price of a stock relative to measurements of intrinsic firm value. The Ben Graham Formula strategy selects ultra-stable stocks based on a screen in Graham’s book, “The Intelligent Investor.” 56 out of 71 All-Star-Value Dividend stocks offer annual dividends exceeding their price per share.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DHT Trading at -0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc saw 4.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+15.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHT Holdings Inc stands at +13.66. The total capital return value is set at 3.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10. Equity return is now at value 18.49, with 12.69 for asset returns.

Based on DHT Holdings Inc (DHT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.27. Total debt to assets is 26.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.