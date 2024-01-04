Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has seen a -7.91% decrease in the past week, with a -0.76% drop in the past month, and a 18.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for LEVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.40% for LEVI’s stock, with a 7.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is above average at 22.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is $16.52, which is $0.93 above the current market price. The public float for LEVI is 86.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LEVI on January 04, 2024 was 2.21M shares.

LEVI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) has plunged by -4.12 when compared to previous closing price of 16.26, but the company has seen a -7.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Levi Strauss (LEVI) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $16 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LEVI Trading at 3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI fell by -7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.81. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw -5.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from O’Neill Elizabeth T, who sale 38,975 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Dec 26. After this action, O’Neill Elizabeth T now owns 58,224 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $662,575 using the latest closing price.

O’Neill Elizabeth T, the EVP & Chief Operations Officer of Levi Strauss & Co., sale 17,106 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that O’Neill Elizabeth T is holding 97,199 shares at $256,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.88 for the present operating margin

+57.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Levi Strauss & Co. stands at +9.22. The total capital return value is set at 16.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.37. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 4.64 for asset returns.

Based on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), the company’s capital structure generated 109.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.34. Total debt to assets is 34.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.