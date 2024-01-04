Kellanova Co (K) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Kellanova Co (NYSE: K) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kellanova Co (K) by analysts is $57.25, which is -$0.23 below the current market price. The public float for K is 286.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.27% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of K was 2.84M shares.

K) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kellanova Co (NYSE: K) has decreased by -0.48 when compared to last closing price of 57.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-12-22 that Pop-Tarts are ubiquitous in American culture, beloved by both children and adults, and eaten for breakfast, a snack or dessert.

K’s Market Performance

Kellanova Co (K) has seen a 4.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.70% gain in the past month and a 8.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for K. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.55% for K’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $56 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

K Trading at 8.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K rose by +4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.65. In addition, Kellanova Co saw 2.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 77,800 shares at the price of $55.25 back on Dec 28. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 53,087,038 shares of Kellanova Co, valued at $4,298,559 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the 10% Owner of Kellanova Co, sale 77,800 shares at $53.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is holding 53,164,838 shares at $4,156,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.70 for the present operating margin

+29.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellanova Co stands at +6.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.49. Equity return is now at value 21.55, with 4.68 for asset returns.

Based on Kellanova Co (K), the company’s capital structure generated 181.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.53. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kellanova Co (K) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.