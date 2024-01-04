Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) has increased by 5.06 when compared to last closing price of 3.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.35% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that I think 2024 will be the year small-cap stocks win big. We’re already seeing tailwinds lift the stock market closer to past highs, but (valid) criticism points to just a handful of mega-cap stocks driving most of the momentum.

Is It Worth Investing in Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for JMIA is 100.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JMIA on January 04, 2024 was 1.50M shares.

JMIA’s Market Performance

The stock of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) has seen a -7.35% decrease in the past week, with a -4.85% drop in the past month, and a 26.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.13% for JMIA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.53% for JMIA’s stock, with a 11.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JMIA Trading at 13.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JMIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares sank -2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JMIA fell by -7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.62. In addition, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JMIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.15 for the present operating margin

+53.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR stands at -107.37. The total capital return value is set at -73.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.74. Equity return is now at value -89.55, with -48.39 for asset returns.

Based on Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.34. Total debt to assets is 4.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.