Invesco Ltd (IVZ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ) is above average at 13.25x. The 36-month beta value for IVZ is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IVZ is $15.84, which is -$1.43 below than the current price. The public float for IVZ is 440.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. The average trading volume of IVZ on January 04, 2024 was 5.58M shares.

The stock price of Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ) has plunged by -2.70 when compared to previous closing price of 17.75, but the company has seen a -3.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that ATLANTA, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) will release its fourth quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

IVZ’s Market Performance

Invesco Ltd (IVZ) has seen a -3.84% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 16.22% gain in the past month and a 26.99% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for IVZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.27% for IVZ’s stock, with a 11.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVZ stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for IVZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IVZ in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $20 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IVZ Trading at 17.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +14.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVZ fell by -3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.83. In addition, Invesco Ltd saw -3.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVZ starting from Invesco Realty, Inc., who purchase 796,323 shares at the price of $25.12 back on Oct 02. After this action, Invesco Realty, Inc. now owns 1,052,487 shares of Invesco Ltd, valued at $20,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Invesco Realty, Inc., the 10% Owner of Invesco Ltd, purchase 2,800,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Invesco Realty, Inc. is holding 853,400 shares at $70,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.91 for the present operating margin

+64.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Invesco Ltd stands at +15.55. The total capital return value is set at 4.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.77. Equity return is now at value 5.53, with 2.84 for asset returns.

Based on Invesco Ltd (IVZ), the company’s capital structure generated 56.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.00. Total debt to assets is 28.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Invesco Ltd (IVZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.