Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IBKR is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IBKR is $105.00, which is $17.81 above the current price. The public float for IBKR is 102.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBKR on January 04, 2024 was 1.12M shares.

IBKR stock's latest price update

The stock price of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) has jumped by 2.46 compared to previous close of 84.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Interactive Brokers (IBKR) witnesses an increase in total client DARTs in December.

IBKR’s Market Performance

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) has seen a 4.22% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.87% gain in the past month and a -0.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for IBKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.79% for IBKR’s stock, with a 4.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBKR stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for IBKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBKR in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $100 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IBKR Trading at 7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBKR rose by +4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.26. In addition, Interactive Brokers Group Inc saw 4.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBKR starting from Brody Paul Jonathan, who sale 2,201 shares at the price of $80.89 back on Nov 07. After this action, Brody Paul Jonathan now owns 0 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, valued at $178,039 using the latest closing price.

Brody Paul Jonathan, the Chief Financial Officer of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, sale 9,200 shares at $80.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Brody Paul Jonathan is holding 2,201 shares at $738,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+74.46 for the present operating margin

+90.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interactive Brokers Group Inc stands at +9.08. The total capital return value is set at 28.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.94. Equity return is now at value 18.99, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.26. Total debt to assets is 0.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -7.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.