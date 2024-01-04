Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) is $30.55, which is -$1.88 below the current market price. The public float for HRL is 288.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HRL on January 04, 2024 was 3.49M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HRL) stock’s latest price update

Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.53relation to previous closing price of 32.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.94% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-01 that Income investors should focus on stocks that pay solid yields, but also those that have sustainable payouts and strong business models. The safest dividend stocks can raise their dividends each year, even during recessions.

HRL’s Market Performance

Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) has experienced a 1.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.17% rise in the past month, and a -14.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for HRL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.84% for HRL stock, with a simple moving average of -13.29% for the last 200 days.

HRL Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRL rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.89. In addition, Hormel Foods Corp. saw 0.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRL starting from NESTEGARD SUSAN K, who sale 8,105 shares at the price of $31.78 back on Dec 27. After this action, NESTEGARD SUSAN K now owns 92,615 shares of Hormel Foods Corp., valued at $257,577 using the latest closing price.

Myers Kevin L, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of Hormel Foods Corp., sale 5,892 shares at $31.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Myers Kevin L is holding 38,531 shares at $185,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.77 for the present operating margin

+16.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hormel Foods Corp. stands at +6.55. The total capital return value is set at 9.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.53. Equity return is now at value 10.39, with 5.93 for asset returns.

Based on Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), the company’s capital structure generated 44.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.81. Total debt to assets is 25.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.