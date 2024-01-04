Honeywell International Inc (HON) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HON is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HON is $216.56, which is $11.94 above the current price. The public float for HON is 658.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HON on January 04, 2024 was 2.78M shares.

HON) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) has decreased by -2.14 when compared to last closing price of 209.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.69% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-03 that Quantum computing is an exciting yet complex space with much promise. Recent projections estimate the global quantum computing market will grow to $7.6 billion in 2027.

HON’s Market Performance

Honeywell International Inc (HON) has experienced a -1.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.41% rise in the past month, and a 12.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.18% for HON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.62% for HON’s stock, with a 5.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HON stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HON by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HON in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $193 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HON Trading at 5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HON fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.58. In addition, Honeywell International Inc saw -2.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HON starting from Adamczyk Darius, who sale 41,000 shares at the price of $191.72 back on Nov 22. After this action, Adamczyk Darius now owns 180,453 shares of Honeywell International Inc, valued at $7,860,520 using the latest closing price.

Kapur Vimal, the President & COO of Honeywell International Inc, sale 6,500 shares at $197.46 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Kapur Vimal is holding 8,622 shares at $1,283,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.40 for the present operating margin

+38.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honeywell International Inc stands at +14.01. The total capital return value is set at 18.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.99. Equity return is now at value 30.99, with 8.91 for asset returns.

Based on Honeywell International Inc (HON), the company’s capital structure generated 123.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.16. Total debt to assets is 32.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Honeywell International Inc (HON) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.