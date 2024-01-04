Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Home Depot, Inc. (HD) by analysts is $339.78, which is -$1.32 below the current market price. The public float for HD is 992.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of HD was 3.45M shares.

HD) stock’s latest price update

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD)’s stock price has soared by 0.84 in relation to previous closing price of 338.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Fox Business reported 2024-01-03 that Not only is locking up retail items an obstacle for thieves, but also for quality customers, Bob Nardelli warns as he predicts shrink losses will increase in 2024.

HD’s Market Performance

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) has seen a -2.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.27% gain in the past month and a 16.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for HD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.27% for HD’s stock, with a 10.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HD Trading at 8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $342.88. In addition, Home Depot, Inc. saw -1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from Bastek William D, who sale 1,612 shares at the price of $313.90 back on Nov 28. After this action, Bastek William D now owns 17,966 shares of Home Depot, Inc., valued at $506,007 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Ann Marie, the Senior EVP of Home Depot, Inc., sale 127 shares at $307.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Campbell Ann Marie is holding 12,565 shares at $38,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.27 for the present operating margin

+31.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Home Depot, Inc. stands at +10.87. The total capital return value is set at 49.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.01. Equity return is now at value 1151.32, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Home Depot, Inc. (HD), the company’s capital structure generated 3,224.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.99. Total debt to assets is 65.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,085.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Home Depot, Inc. (HD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.