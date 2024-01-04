Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HRTX is 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HRTX is $5.63, which is $3.91 above the current price. The public float for HRTX is 147.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HRTX on January 04, 2024 was 3.21M shares.

HRTX) stock’s latest price update

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX)’s stock price has plunge by -9.52relation to previous closing price of 1.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.39% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that HRTX’s Zynrelef sales are back on track, with potential for significant growth pending approval of a supplemental New Drug Application. Aponvie sales have been underwhelming thus far and probably won’t contribute much to HRTX’s revenues in the near term. HRTX’s financials show a net loss in Q3’23, but the completion of restructuring brings optimism for future profitability.

HRTX’s Market Performance

HRTX’s stock has fallen by -3.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.55% and a quarterly rise of 69.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.54% for Heron Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.01% for HRTX stock, with a simple moving average of 17.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $24 based on the research report published on May 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

HRTX Trading at 43.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.90%, as shares surge +14.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +180.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTX fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6705. In addition, Heron Therapeutics Inc saw 0.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTX starting from Forbes William P, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $1.09 back on Nov 17. After this action, Forbes William P now owns 79,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc, valued at $27,250 using the latest closing price.

Collard Craig A, the Chief Executive Officer of Heron Therapeutics Inc, purchase 150,000 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Collard Craig A is holding 186,496 shares at $137,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.20 for the present operating margin

+49.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heron Therapeutics Inc stands at -169.05. The total capital return value is set at -82.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.33. Equity return is now at value -2408.88, with -47.77 for asset returns.

Based on Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,160.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.07. Total debt to assets is 62.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,140.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.