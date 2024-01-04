HCI Group Inc (HCI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of HCI Group Inc (NYSE: HCI) has jumped by 5.36 compared to previous close of 88.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that HCI Group’s (HCI) TypTap assumes around 6,800 policies from the first transfer from Florida’s Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.

Is It Worth Investing in HCI Group Inc (NYSE: HCI) Right Now?

HCI Group Inc (NYSE: HCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HCI is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HCI is $99.00, which is $5.82 above the current market price. The public float for HCI is 6.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.16% of that float. The average trading volume for HCI on January 04, 2024 was 121.23K shares.

HCI’s Market Performance

HCI stock saw an increase of 9.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.46% and a quarterly increase of 75.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for HCI Group Inc (HCI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.77% for HCI’s stock, with a 51.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCI stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for HCI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HCI in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $100 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HCI Trading at 19.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.61% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCI rose by +9.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.88. In addition, HCI Group Inc saw 6.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCI starting from Harmsworth James Mark, who sale 9,963 shares at the price of $55.97 back on May 22. After this action, Harmsworth James Mark now owns 34,893 shares of HCI Group Inc, valued at $557,649 using the latest closing price.

Harmsworth James Mark, the Chief Financial Officer of HCI Group Inc, sale 5,037 shares at $56.38 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Harmsworth James Mark is holding 43,531 shares at $283,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HCI Group Inc stands at -11.02. The total capital return value is set at -17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.53. Equity return is now at value 21.93, with 3.69 for asset returns.

Based on HCI Group Inc (HCI), the company’s capital structure generated 130.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.64. Total debt to assets is 19.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HCI Group Inc (HCI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.