Harmonic, Inc. (HLIT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Harmonic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HLIT is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HLIT is $16.83, which is $4.47 above the current price. The public float for HLIT is 109.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLIT on January 04, 2024 was 2.19M shares.

Harmonic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.27 in comparison to its previous close of 12.09, however, the company has experienced a -1.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that The new credit facility augments Harmonic’s (HLIT) liquidity and enables it to better focus on its multi-year growth plan.

HLIT’s Market Performance

Harmonic, Inc. (HLIT) has seen a -1.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 14.60% gain in the past month and a 32.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for HLIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.67% for HLIT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for HLIT by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for HLIT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $16 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HLIT Trading at 12.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +20.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.59. In addition, Harmonic, Inc. saw -5.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.90 for the present operating margin

+48.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmonic, Inc. stands at +4.51. The total capital return value is set at 10.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.07. Equity return is now at value 1.96, with 0.92 for asset returns.

Based on Harmonic, Inc. (HLIT), the company’s capital structure generated 49.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.13. Total debt to assets is 22.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harmonic, Inc. (HLIT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.