Haleon plc ADR (HLN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for HLN is 4.62B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLN on January 04, 2024 was 5.29M shares.

HLN) stock’s latest price update

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN)’s stock price has plunge by 1.34relation to previous closing price of 8.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-07 that Known for historically being the strongest month of the year for U.S. stocks, the Dow and S&P 500 both gained nearly 9% last month. The Nasdaq, almost 11%.

HLN’s Market Performance

HLN’s stock has risen by 1.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.80% and a quarterly rise of 0.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.34% for Haleon plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.73% for HLN’s stock, with a -0.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HLN Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares sank -1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLN rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.19. In addition, Haleon plc ADR saw 1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.41 for the present operating margin

+61.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Haleon plc ADR stands at +9.76. The total capital return value is set at 8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.02.

Based on Haleon plc ADR (HLN), the company’s capital structure generated 63.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.00. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Haleon plc ADR (HLN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.