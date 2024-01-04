Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) has seen a -4.75% decrease in the past week, with a 3.38% gain in the past month, and a 20.27% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for GWRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.78% for GWRE’s stock, with a 23.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GWRE is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GWRE is $111.86, which is $6.84 above than the current price. The public float for GWRE is 80.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.23% of that float. The average trading volume of GWRE on January 04, 2024 was 690.30K shares.

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE)’s stock price has plunge by -1.62relation to previous closing price of 106.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.75% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Guidewire’s (GWRE) performance benefits from higher revenue growth across the subscription and support business segment.

After a stumble in the market that brought GWRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWRE fell by -4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.43. In addition, Guidewire Software Inc saw -3.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWRE starting from Hung Priscilla, who sale 2,020 shares at the price of $104.64 back on Dec 20. After this action, Hung Priscilla now owns 38,131 shares of Guidewire Software Inc, valued at $211,378 using the latest closing price.

Cooper Jeffrey Elliott, the Chief Financial Officer of Guidewire Software Inc, sale 1,268 shares at $104.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Cooper Jeffrey Elliott is holding 72,844 shares at $132,729 based on the most recent closing price.

-13.21 for the present operating margin

+50.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guidewire Software Inc stands at -12.36. The total capital return value is set at -6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.29. Equity return is now at value -5.82, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE), the company’s capital structure generated 37.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.22. Total debt to assets is 21.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

In summary, Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.