Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) is above average at 34.39x. The 36-month beta value for GO is also noteworthy at 0.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GO is 91.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.20% of that float. The average trading volume of GO on January 04, 2024 was 1.04M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

GO) stock’s latest price update

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO)’s stock price has increased by 1.87 compared to its previous closing price of 27.22. However, the company has seen a 1.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that One of the beautiful aspects of the derivatives market is that you don’t need to trade options to benefit from the underlying data; case in point is unusual options activity. Just like it sounds, this term represents options contracts that have seen aberrant spikes in volume relative to a benchmark metric, such as trailing one-month average volume.

GO’s Market Performance

GO’s stock has risen by 1.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.60% and a quarterly drop of -2.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.73% for GO’s stock, with a -6.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GO Trading at -1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GO rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.15. In addition, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp saw 2.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GO starting from Herman Thomas F, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $28.76 back on Dec 15. After this action, Herman Thomas F now owns 13,400 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, valued at $57,520 using the latest closing price.

Herman Thomas F, the Director of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, sale 2,000 shares at $29.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Herman Thomas F is holding 15,400 shares at $59,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.65 for the present operating margin

+28.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp stands at +1.82. The total capital return value is set at 3.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 2.86 for asset returns.

Based on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO), the company’s capital structure generated 127.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.03. Total debt to assets is 45.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 280.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.