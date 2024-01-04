Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GT is 1.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) is $16.40, which is $2.79 above the current market price. The public float for GT is 281.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. On January 04, 2024, GT’s average trading volume was 3.46M shares.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.22 in relation to its previous close of 14.21. However, the company has experienced a -7.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Allison (ALSN), Autoliv (ALV) and Goodyear Tire (GT) are well-positioned to continue with their solid momentum due to their robust innovation technology and cost optimization efforts amid the current inflationary scenario.

GT’s Market Performance

GT’s stock has fallen by -7.73% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.36% and a quarterly rise of 10.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.57% for GT stock, with a simple moving average of 4.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for GT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $16.80 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GT Trading at 0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT fell by -7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.37. In addition, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. saw -4.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GT starting from WELLS DARREN R, who sale 12,258 shares at the price of $13.88 back on Dec 13. After this action, WELLS DARREN R now owns 98,764 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., valued at $170,139 using the latest closing price.

WELLS DARREN R, the EVP & Chief Admin. Officer of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., sale 12,985 shares at $14.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that WELLS DARREN R is holding 98,764 shares at $184,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. stands at +0.97. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.56. Equity return is now at value -9.96, with -2.19 for asset returns.

Based on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT), the company’s capital structure generated 168.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.70. Total debt to assets is 39.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.