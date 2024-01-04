Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOGL is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GOGL is $10.78, which is $0.44 above the current price. The public float for GOGL is 119.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOGL on January 04, 2024 was 1.63M shares.

The stock price of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) has surged by 4.23 when compared to previous closing price of 9.92, but the company has seen a 6.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GOGL’s Market Performance

GOGL’s stock has risen by 6.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.88% and a quarterly rise of 34.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Golden Ocean Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.23% for GOGL’s stock, with a 27.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOGL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GOGL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOGL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GOGL Trading at 21.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +16.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOGL rose by +6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.29. In addition, Golden Ocean Group Limited saw 5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.04 for the present operating margin

+37.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Ocean Group Limited stands at +41.48. The total capital return value is set at 12.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.77. Equity return is now at value 6.46, with 3.58 for asset returns.

Based on Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), the company’s capital structure generated 64.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.38. Total debt to assets is 38.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.