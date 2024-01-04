Garden Stage Ltd (GSIW) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The volatility ratio for the week is 8.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.07% for GSIW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.86% for GSIW’s stock, with a 17.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Garden Stage Ltd (NASDAQ: GSIW) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

GSIW currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of GSIW was 400.09K shares.

GSIW) stock’s latest price update

Garden Stage Ltd (NASDAQ: GSIW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.59 compared to its previous closing price of 8.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 24.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GSIW Trading at 17.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.54%, as shares surge +28.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSIW rose by +24.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.98. In addition, Garden Stage Ltd saw 20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Garden Stage Ltd (GSIW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.