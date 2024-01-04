FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has seen a 3.81% increase in the past week, with a 4.63% gain in the past month, and a 8.87% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.13% for FSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.35% for FSK stock, with a simple moving average of 8.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) is above average at 8.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FSK is 265.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FSK on January 04, 2024 was 1.43M shares.

FSK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) has increased by 2.99 when compared to last closing price of 20.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-30 that Since my last coverage on FSK KKR Capital the BDC has been growing its portfolio impressively. Additionally, the BDC managed to decrease their non-accrual rates from Q1 to Q3, which is impressive considering the macro environment. They also have a strong balance sheet and well-laddered debt maturities with most debt maturing in 2025 & beyond.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FSK Trading at 5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.05. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. saw 4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Hopkins Jerel A, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $20.09 back on Dec 08. After this action, Hopkins Jerel A now owns 7,650 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp., valued at $10,048 using the latest closing price.

Sandler Elizabeth, the Co-President of FS KKR Capital Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $20.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Sandler Elizabeth is holding 4,700 shares at $20,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.63 for the present operating margin

+79.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. stands at +5.13. The total capital return value is set at 2.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.56.

Based on FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), the company’s capital structure generated 123.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.35. Total debt to assets is 53.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.