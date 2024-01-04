Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) has surged by 1.81 when compared to previous closing price of 21.51, but the company has seen a -7.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-12-21 that After a disappointing initial offering, Freshworks stock has jumped amid a shift in its go-to-market strategy under a new company president.

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for FRSH is 157.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRSH on January 04, 2024 was 2.34M shares.

FRSH’s Market Performance

FRSH’s stock has seen a -7.71% decrease for the week, with a 6.16% rise in the past month and a 15.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for Freshworks Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.16% for FRSH stock, with a simple moving average of 21.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $30 based on the research report published on December 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FRSH Trading at 8.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +4.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH fell by -8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.66. In addition, Freshworks Inc saw -6.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from PADGETT BARRY L., who sale 4,690 shares at the price of $22.39 back on Jan 02. After this action, PADGETT BARRY L. now owns 17,387 shares of Freshworks Inc, valued at $105,004 using the latest closing price.

Ramamurthy Srinivasagopalan, the Chief Product Officer of Freshworks Inc, sale 175,000 shares at $24.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Ramamurthy Srinivasagopalan is holding 585,188 shares at $4,203,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc stands at -46.61. The total capital return value is set at -20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.03. Equity return is now at value -15.56, with -11.85 for asset returns.

Based on Freshworks Inc (FRSH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.22. Total debt to assets is 2.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Freshworks Inc (FRSH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.