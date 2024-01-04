Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT) has decreased by -0.82 when compared to last closing price of 0.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT ) stock is up by about 200% today after the company announced that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) had chosen to renew its selection to use the Fr8App in Mexico. The app, powered by Freight’s proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), provides business-to-business shipping services, such as route planning, live tracking and data analysis, within the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Is It Worth Investing in Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FRGT is 1.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for FRGT is 5.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On January 04, 2024, FRGT’s average trading volume was 4.03M shares.

FRGT’s Market Performance

The stock of Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) has seen a 9.23% increase in the past week, with a 24.57% rise in the past month, and a 0.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.48% for FRGT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.04% for FRGT’s stock, with a -56.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRGT Trading at 13.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.79%, as shares surge +17.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT rose by +9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3465. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc saw 8.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.28 for the present operating margin

-11.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freight Technologies Inc stands at -31.62. The total capital return value is set at -154.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -283.56.

Based on Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT), the company’s capital structure generated 106.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 3.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.