Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) has decreased by -3.48 when compared to last closing price of 29.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.02% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Franklin (BEN) closes the acquisition of Putnam from Great-West. The transaction accelerates BEN’s growth in the retirement space and adds around $142 billion in AUM.

Is It Worth Investing in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Right Now?

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BEN is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BEN is $25.08, which is -$3.42 below the current market price. The public float for BEN is 285.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.61% of that float. The average trading volume for BEN on January 04, 2024 was 3.39M shares.

BEN’s Market Performance

The stock of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) has seen a -6.02% decrease in the past week, with a 10.30% rise in the past month, and a 21.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for BEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.44% for BEN’s stock, with a 8.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BEN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BEN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BEN Trading at 11.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEN fell by -6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.28. In addition, Franklin Resources, Inc. saw -5.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEN starting from Sethi Alok, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $29.27 back on Dec 14. After this action, Sethi Alok now owns 70,481 shares of Franklin Resources, Inc., valued at $643,845 using the latest closing price.

Sethi Alok, the EVP, Head of Global Operations of Franklin Resources, Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $25.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Sethi Alok is holding 92,481 shares at $634,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.81 for the present operating margin

+73.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Resources, Inc. stands at +10.71. The total capital return value is set at 5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 7.22, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN), the company’s capital structure generated 98.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.65. Total debt to assets is 39.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.