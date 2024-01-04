Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) Stock Sees a-10.82 Decrease

The stock of Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) has seen a -6.11% decrease in the past week, with a 2.74% gain in the past month, and a -21.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.76% for FTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.28% for FTK’s stock, with a -20.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE: FTK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FTK is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for FTK is 28.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTK on January 04, 2024 was 49.13K shares.

FTK) stock’s latest price update

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE: FTK)’s stock price has dropped by -10.82 in relation to previous closing price of 3.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Larry Busnardo – Investor Relations Ryan Ezell – Chief Executive Officer Bond Clement – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Don Crist – Johnson Rice Richard Dearnley – Longport Partners Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Flotek Industries Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTK stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for FTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FTK in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

FTK Trading at -10.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.17%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTK fell by -6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, Flotek Industries Inc saw -13.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTK starting from Nierenberg David, who purchase 19,481 shares at the price of $3.72 back on Dec 14. After this action, Nierenberg David now owns 765,150 shares of Flotek Industries Inc, valued at $72,469 using the latest closing price.

Nierenberg David, the Director of Flotek Industries Inc, purchase 33,118 shares at $3.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Nierenberg David is holding 753,202 shares at $116,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.67 for the present operating margin

-5.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flotek Industries Inc stands at -31.09. The total capital return value is set at -50.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -188.98. Equity return is now at value 5.97, with 2.26 for asset returns.

Based on Flotek Industries Inc (FTK), the company’s capital structure generated 4,606.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.88. Total debt to assets is 71.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 415.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.