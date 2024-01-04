Fiserv, Inc. (FI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) has plunged by -1.00 when compared to previous closing price of 133.08, but the company has seen a -0.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that As the macro picture appears increasingly brighter, fintech stocks are coming back in vogue among investors. In recent weeks, many financial technology stocks have soared, in anticipation of possible interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) Right Now?

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Fiserv, Inc. (FI) by analysts is $145.61, which is $13.86 above the current market price. The public float for FI is 596.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of FI was 2.96M shares.

FI’s Market Performance

FI’s stock has seen a -0.63% decrease for the week, with a 0.87% rise in the past month and a 18.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.19% for Fiserv, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.96% for FI’s stock, with a 9.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for FI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $152 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FI Trading at 4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares surge +1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FI fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.09. In addition, Fiserv, Inc. saw -0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FI starting from Kereere Suzan, who sale 1,633 shares at the price of $132.88 back on Dec 27. After this action, Kereere Suzan now owns 47,792 shares of Fiserv, Inc., valued at $216,993 using the latest closing price.

Hau Robert W., the Chief Financial Officer of Fiserv, Inc., sale 188,088 shares at $132.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Hau Robert W. is holding 133,491 shares at $24,972,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+54.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv, Inc. stands at +14.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 9.95, with 3.73 for asset returns.

Based on Fiserv, Inc. (FI), the company’s capital structure generated 71.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.83. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fiserv, Inc. (FI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.