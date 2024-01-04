Expensify Inc (EXFY) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Expensify Inc (EXFY) has seen a -11.66% decrease in the past week, with a -11.66% drop in the past month, and a -27.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.11% for EXFY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.82% for EXFY’s stock, with a -57.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Expensify Inc (NASDAQ: EXFY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXFY is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for EXFY is 42.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% of that float. On January 04, 2024, EXFY’s average trading volume was 650.79K shares.

EXFY) stock’s latest price update

Expensify Inc (NASDAQ: EXFY)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.78 in comparison to its previous close of 2.45, however, the company has experienced a -11.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-20 that Expensify added a budgeting tool to its financial management app for businesses. The new tool allows admins to set monthly or annual budgets for teams, departments, employees or the company as a whole, Expensify said in a Wednesday (Dec. 20) press release.

EXFY Trading at -8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares sank -12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXFY fell by -11.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.41. In addition, Expensify Inc saw -9.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXFY starting from Schaffer Ryan, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Dec 29. After this action, Schaffer Ryan now owns 106,817 shares of Expensify Inc, valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Barrett David Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Expensify Inc, sale 10,978 shares at $2.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Barrett David Michael is holding 115,925 shares at $25,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.99 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expensify Inc stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -9.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.42. Equity return is now at value -39.45, with -17.76 for asset returns.

Based on Expensify Inc (EXFY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.08. Total debt to assets is 32.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Expensify Inc (EXFY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.