Exelixis Inc (EXEL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) has dropped by -0.79 compared to previous close of 23.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-02 that ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that Michael M. Morrissey, Ph.D., the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET. To access the webcast link, log onto www.exelixis.com and proceed to the Event Calendar page under the Investors & News heading. A replay will also be available at the same location.

Is It Worth Investing in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) Right Now?

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EXEL is at 0.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for EXEL is $26.58, which is $2.84 above the current market price. The public float for EXEL is 301.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.23% of that float. The average trading volume for EXEL on January 04, 2024 was 2.20M shares.

EXEL’s Market Performance

EXEL’s stock has seen a -1.17% decrease for the week, with a 8.20% rise in the past month and a 8.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for Exelixis Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.48% for EXEL’s stock, with a 15.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXEL stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for EXEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXEL in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $27 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EXEL Trading at 8.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXEL fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.23. In addition, Exelixis Inc saw -1.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXEL starting from Haley Patrick J., who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $23.35 back on Dec 14. After this action, Haley Patrick J. now owns 307,687 shares of Exelixis Inc, valued at $1,167,500 using the latest closing price.

Hessekiel Jeffrey, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec of Exelixis Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $23.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Hessekiel Jeffrey is holding 533,345 shares at $575,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.51 for the present operating margin

+96.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelixis Inc stands at +11.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.38. Equity return is now at value 3.81, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Exelixis Inc (EXEL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.71. Total debt to assets is 6.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exelixis Inc (EXEL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.