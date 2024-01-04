Examining the Volatility of DuPont de Nemours Inc’s (DD) Stock

The stock of DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) has gone up by 0.67% for the week, with a 6.37% rise in the past month and a 4.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.39% for DD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.68% for DD’s stock, with a 7.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) Right Now?

DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DD is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DD is 428.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DD on January 04, 2024 was 2.93M shares.

DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD)’s stock price has dropped by -0.63 in relation to previous closing price of 77.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that While DuPont (DD) faces headwinds from sluggishness in some markets, it benefits from innovation, the Spectrum Plastics acquisition and pricing and productivity actions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $75 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DD Trading at 7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DD rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.84. In addition, DuPont de Nemours Inc saw 0.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DD starting from Larrabee Steven P., who sale 3,700 shares at the price of $70.57 back on Nov 14. After this action, Larrabee Steven P. now owns 29,418 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc, valued at $261,109 using the latest closing price.

Ratnakar Raj, the SVP & Chief Strategy Officer of DuPont de Nemours Inc, sale 50,633 shares at $77.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Ratnakar Raj is holding 31,720 shares at $3,920,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.53 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for DuPont de Nemours Inc stands at +7.77. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 3.65, with 2.15 for asset returns.

Based on DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD), the company’s capital structure generated 31.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.23. Total debt to assets is 20.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.