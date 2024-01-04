Examining the Volatility of Arrival’s (ARVL) Stock

In the past week, ARVL stock has gone down by -13.71%, with a monthly decline of -18.32% and a quarterly plunge of -2.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.11% for Arrival The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.52% for ARVL’s stock, with a -53.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for ARVL is 8.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARVL on January 04, 2024 was 155.79K shares.

ARVL) stock’s latest price update

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.08 in comparison to its previous close of 1.19, however, the company has experienced a -13.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-24 that While the concept of short-squeeze stocks has been all the rage throughout most of the pandemic-disruption cycle, we may have been doing this all wrong. Rather, it’s time to address this speculative practice under a three-dimensional lens.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARVL stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ARVL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARVL in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $17 based on the research report published on October 06, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ARVL Trading at -7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares sank -18.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARVL fell by -13.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2250. In addition, Arrival saw -6.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARVL

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arrival (ARVL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.