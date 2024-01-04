Evogene Ltd (EVGN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Evogene Ltd (EVGN) has gone up by 4.91% for the week, with a 32.85% rise in the past month and a 64.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.80% for EVGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.87% for EVGN’s stock, with a 27.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Evogene Ltd (EVGN) is $3.62, which is $2.7 above the current market price. The public float for EVGN is 41.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVGN on January 04, 2024 was 144.68K shares.

EVGN) stock’s latest price update

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN)’s stock price has soared by 5.40 in relation to previous closing price of 0.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Ofer Haviv – President and Chief Executive Officer Yaron Eldad – Chief Financial Officer Amit Noam – Chief Executive Officer of Lavie Bio Nir Arbel – CPO of Evogene Conference Call Participants Ryan Mayer – Lake Street Capital Brian Wright – ROTH Capital Benjamin Haynor – Alliance Global Partners Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for EVGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVGN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on October 08, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

EVGN Trading at 38.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares surge +25.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGN rose by +4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7949. In addition, Evogene Ltd saw 9.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EVGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1774.03 for the present operating margin

-105.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evogene Ltd stands at -1590.33. The total capital return value is set at -57.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.27. Equity return is now at value -82.61, with -34.62 for asset returns.

Based on Evogene Ltd (EVGN), the company’s capital structure generated 6.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.11. Total debt to assets is 3.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.13.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Evogene Ltd (EVGN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.