Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Aclarion Inc’s (ACON) Stock

The stock of Aclarion Inc (ACON) has seen a -5.47% decrease in the past week, with a -22.59% drop in the past month, and a -44.97% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.11% for ACON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.34% for ACON stock, with a simple moving average of -63.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ: ACON) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ACON is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ACON is 5.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume of ACON on January 04, 2024 was 1.28M shares.

ACON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ: ACON) has surged by 0.77 when compared to previous closing price of 0.21, but the company has seen a -5.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-25 that Penny stocks under $1 to watch this week. The post 10 Top Penny Stocks To Watch Under $1 appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

ACON Trading at -28.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.28%, as shares sank -20.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACON fell by -5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2385. In addition, Aclarion Inc saw 4.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACON starting from Thramann Jeffrey John, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $1000.00 back on Feb 16. After this action, Thramann Jeffrey John now owns 1 shares of Aclarion Inc, valued at $1,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9202.51 for the present operating margin

-245.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aclarion Inc stands at -11694.45. Equity return is now at value -421.71, with -157.25 for asset returns.

Based on Aclarion Inc (ACON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Aclarion Inc (ACON) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.