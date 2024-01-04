Evaluating the Impact of -2.10 Increase on Weyerhaeuser Co.’s (WY) Stock

The stock of Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) has seen a -1.65% decrease in the past week, with a 7.31% gain in the past month, and a 15.46% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for WY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.98% for WY’s stock, with a 8.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) Right Now?

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by analysts is $37.00, which is $2.94 above the current market price. The public float for WY is 727.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of WY was 3.75M shares.

WY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) has decreased by -2.10 when compared to last closing price of 34.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-02 that After a wild year in the books, investors might want to consider the top REITs or real estate investment trusts to buy. Structured as companies that own or finance income-producing real estate often across a range of property categories, acquiring a quality REIT can be a sensible idea.

WY Trading at 8.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.20. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Co. saw -2.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Wold David M, who sale 923 shares at the price of $34.57 back on Jan 02. After this action, Wold David M now owns 60,655 shares of Weyerhaeuser Co., valued at $31,908 using the latest closing price.

O’Rear Keith, the Senior Vice President of Weyerhaeuser Co., sale 8,588 shares at $35.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that O’Rear Keith is holding 141,030 shares at $300,637 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.45 for the present operating margin

+40.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Co. stands at +18.46. The total capital return value is set at 19.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.18. Equity return is now at value 5.99, with 3.59 for asset returns.

Based on Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY), the company’s capital structure generated 48.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 29.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.