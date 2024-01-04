Evaluating the Impact of -1.90 Increase on Figs Inc’s (FIGS) Stock

The stock of Figs Inc (FIGS) has seen a -17.90% decrease in the past week, with a -15.90% drop in the past month, and a 3.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.95% for FIGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.82% for FIGS’s stock, with a -10.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) Right Now?

Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 70.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for FIGS is 154.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.66% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of FIGS was 2.87M shares.

FIGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) has decreased by -1.90 when compared to last closing price of 6.31.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Investors interested in Retail – Apparel and Shoes stocks are likely familiar with Gap (GPS) and Figs (FIGS). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

FIGS Trading at -7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -10.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIGS fell by -17.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.15. In addition, Figs Inc saw -10.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIGS starting from Turenshine Daniella, who sale 7,601 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Dec 06. After this action, Turenshine Daniella now owns 434,022 shares of Figs Inc, valued at $53,207 using the latest closing price.

Hasson Heather L., the Executive Chair of Figs Inc, sale 73,802 shares at $7.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Hasson Heather L. is holding 625,082 shares at $545,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.45 for the present operating margin

+69.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Figs Inc stands at +4.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.45. Equity return is now at value 4.95, with 3.87 for asset returns.

Based on Figs Inc (FIGS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.86. Total debt to assets is 4.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 108.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Figs Inc (FIGS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.