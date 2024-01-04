Evaluating the Impact of -1.27 Increase on Dow Inc’s (DOW) Stock

In the past week, DOW stock has gone down by -1.94%, with a monthly gain of 4.46% and a quarterly surge of 7.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Dow Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.14% for DOW’s stock, with a 3.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) Right Now?

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DOW is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DOW is $55.50, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for DOW is 699.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.59% of that float. The average trading volume for DOW on January 04, 2024 was 4.08M shares.

DOW) stock’s latest price update

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW)’s stock price has plunge by -1.27relation to previous closing price of 55.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.94% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-01 that I am putting an emphasis on value investments in 2024 due to lofty stock market valuation and the potential for subdued total returns. This includes looking for higher-income opportunities and focusing on dividends for a bigger part of total return in the next 10 years. Dow Inc. is a cyclical stock with a dividend exceeding 5%, but dividend growth is unlikely in the current economic environment.

DOW Trading at 6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOW fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.61. In addition, Dow Inc saw -0.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOW starting from DAVIS RICHARD K, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $51.09 back on Nov 16. After this action, DAVIS RICHARD K now owns 33,665 shares of Dow Inc, valued at $255,437 using the latest closing price.

Dial Debra L., the Director of Dow Inc, purchase 400 shares at $54.17 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Dial Debra L. is holding 2,025 shares at $21,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.37 for the present operating margin

+13.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dow Inc stands at +8.01. The total capital return value is set at 14.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.02. Equity return is now at value 6.88, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Dow Inc (DOW), the company’s capital structure generated 80.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.64. Total debt to assets is 27.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dow Inc (DOW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.