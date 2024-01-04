Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN)’s stock price has soared by 0.19 in relation to previous closing price of 10.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 10:30 AM ET Company Participants Nate Tetlow – Vice President, Corporate Development and IR Tom Karam – Chairman and CEO Diana Charletta – President and COO Kirk Oliver – Senior Vice President and CFO Justin Macken – Senior Vice President, Gas Systems Planning and Engineering Janice Brenner – Vice President and Treasurer Brian Pietrandrea – Chief Accounting Officer Conference Call Participants Burke Sansiviero – Wolfe Research John Mackay – Goldman Sachs Brian Reynolds – UBS Operator Hello and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today.

Is It Worth Investing in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) is above average at 14.08x. The 36-month beta value for ETRN is also noteworthy at 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ETRN is $11.46, which is $1.18 above than the current price. The public float for ETRN is 430.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.79% of that float. The average trading volume of ETRN on January 04, 2024 was 4.39M shares.

ETRN’s Market Performance

ETRN’s stock has seen a -0.58% decrease for the week, with a -1.44% drop in the past month and a 14.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for Equitrans Midstream Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.10% for ETRN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETRN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ETRN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ETRN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $10 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ETRN Trading at 9.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETRN fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.08. In addition, Equitrans Midstream Corporation saw 0.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETRN starting from BAILEY VICKY A, who sale 2,440 shares at the price of $5.09 back on Mar 24. After this action, BAILEY VICKY A now owns 0 shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, valued at $12,420 using the latest closing price.

Oliver Kirk R, the Sr VP & CFO of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, purchase 9,000 shares at $5.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Oliver Kirk R is holding 39,118 shares at $49,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.32 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stands at -19.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.05. Equity return is now at value 22.61, with 3.52 for asset returns.

Based on Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), the company’s capital structure generated 438.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.43. Total debt to assets is 67.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 752.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.