Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH)’s stock price has decreased by -2.08 compared to its previous closing price of 33.12. However, the company has seen a -3.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that AESI, EQH and TMO have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 6, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) Right Now?

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EQH is 337.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQH on January 04, 2024 was 3.80M shares.

EQH’s Market Performance

EQH’s stock has seen a -3.28% decrease for the week, with a 3.74% rise in the past month and a 21.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for Equitable Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.98% for EQH’s stock, with a 18.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EQH Trading at 8.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.09. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc saw -2.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Pearson Mark, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $33.07 back on Jan 02. After this action, Pearson Mark now owns 639,625 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc, valued at $1,984,116 using the latest closing price.

Lane Nick, the () of Equitable Holdings Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $33.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Lane Nick is holding 159,132 shares at $333,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc stands at +12.73. The total capital return value is set at 8.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.43. Equity return is now at value 48.48, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH), the company’s capital structure generated 283.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.92. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,104.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.