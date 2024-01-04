ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA) Stock Experiences 25.00% Monthly Change

The stock of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA) has seen a -21.35% decrease in the past week, with a 25.00% gain in the past month, and a 33.33% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.29% for NDRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.41% for NDRA’s stock, with a -2.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NDRA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NDRA is 8.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NDRA on January 04, 2024 was 83.87K shares.

NDRA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NDRA) has dropped by -11.95 compared to previous close of 1.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Yvonne Briggs – LHA Investor Relations Francois Michelon – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Thornton – Chief Technology Officer Irina Pestrikova – Senior Director, Finance Conference Call Participants Edward Woo – Ascendiant Capital Operator Good day, and welcome to the ENDRA Life Sciences Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode.

NDRA Trading at 11.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.03%, as shares surge +16.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDRA fell by -21.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6845. In addition, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc saw -33.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDRA starting from Thornton Michael Milos, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $1.65 back on May 18. After this action, Thornton Michael Milos now owns 34,139 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc, valued at $24,750 using the latest closing price.

DIGIANDOMENICO ANTHONY, the Director of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc, purchase 83,333 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that DIGIANDOMENICO ANTHONY is holding 102,434 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDRA

The total capital return value is set at -136.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.45. Equity return is now at value -154.42, with -119.23 for asset returns.

Based on ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.05. Total debt to assets is 5.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.