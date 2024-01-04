Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Stock Faces 6.66% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) has seen a 11.96% increase in the past week, with a 8.40% gain in the past month, and a -1.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.89% for ENTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.86% for ENTA’s stock, with a -45.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ENTA is 19.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.18% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of ENTA was 275.46K shares.

ENTA) stock’s latest price update

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.96 in comparison to its previous close of 10.08, however, the company has experienced a 11.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA), OneConnect Financial. (OCFT), KNOT Offshore (KNOP), Hippo Holdings (HIPO) and H World Group (HTHT) could surprise investors with big returns this Christmas.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENTA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ENTA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ENTA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $14 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ENTA Trading at 15.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares surge +5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTA rose by +11.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.40. In addition, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 12.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTA starting from Vance Terry, who sale 15,295 shares at the price of $9.12 back on Dec 13. After this action, Vance Terry now owns 5,800 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $139,490 using the latest closing price.

Luly Jay R., the President and CEO of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 7,230 shares at $9.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Luly Jay R. is holding 806,793 shares at $69,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTA

Equity return is now at value -49.74, with -31.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.