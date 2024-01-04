Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Stock Sees a-5.11 Decrease

In the past week, EDIT stock has gone down by -11.16%, with a monthly decline of -12.07% and a quarterly surge of 29.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.96% for Editas Medicine Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.17% for EDIT’s stock, with a 9.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) is $14.87, which is $5.2 above the current market price. The public float for EDIT is 81.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDIT on January 04, 2024 was 1.86M shares.

EDIT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) has plunged by -5.11 when compared to previous closing price of 9.98, but the company has seen a -11.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that Editas (EDIT) shares have gained 23% in the past six months, driven by encouraging findings from the EDIT-301 studies in SCD and TDT, along with a licensing deal for its CAS9 gene-editing tool with Vertex.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EDIT Trading at 1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -14.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT fell by -11.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.46. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc saw -6.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from Eaton Bruce, who sale 103 shares at the price of $10.90 back on Dec 05. After this action, Eaton Bruce now owns 74,791 shares of Editas Medicine Inc, valued at $1,122 using the latest closing price.

Eaton Bruce, the EVP, CBO AND CTO of Editas Medicine Inc, sale 695 shares at $8.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Eaton Bruce is holding 74,894 shares at $5,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1146.26 for the present operating margin

+67.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Editas Medicine Inc stands at -1118.26. The total capital return value is set at -45.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.77. Equity return is now at value -50.33, with -37.67 for asset returns.

Based on Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 8.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.