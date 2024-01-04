ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ: ECDA)’s stock price has soared by 14.49 in relation to previous closing price of 1.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -23.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ: ECDA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ECDA is 6.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ECDA on January 04, 2024 was 223.94K shares.

ECDA’s Market Performance

ECDA stock saw a decrease of -23.87% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -89.04% and a quarterly a decrease of -88.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 43.81% for ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -68.99% for ECDA’s stock, with a -87.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ECDA Trading at -85.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 43.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.04%, as shares sank -89.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECDA fell by -23.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.3263. In addition, ECD Automotive Design Inc saw -4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ECDA

The total capital return value is set at -0.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.02. Equity return is now at value 0.08, with 0.07 for asset returns.

Based on ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.