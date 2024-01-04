Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ: EAST)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.03 in comparison to its previous close of 1.16, however, the company has experienced a -11.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-18 that Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Tiffany Milton – Controller Geoffrey Gwin – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Matthew Campbell – Laridae Capital Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to the Eastside Distilling Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ: EAST) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) by analysts is $5.00, which is $3.91 above the current market price. The public float for EAST is 1.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.24% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of EAST was 35.17K shares.

EAST’s Market Performance

EAST’s stock has seen a -11.02% decrease for the week, with a -6.84% drop in the past month and a -41.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.56% for Eastside Distilling Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.29% for EAST’s stock, with a -58.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EAST Trading at -8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.90%, as shares sank -3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAST fell by -11.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1612. In addition, Eastside Distilling Inc saw -15.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAST starting from LEVY-NAVARRO ELIZABETH ANN, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Dec 13. After this action, LEVY-NAVARRO ELIZABETH ANN now owns 38,979 shares of Eastside Distilling Inc, valued at $5,350 using the latest closing price.

FINNSSON ERIC J., the Director of Eastside Distilling Inc, sale 14,500 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that FINNSSON ERIC J. is holding 19,880 shares at $16,095 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.48 for the present operating margin

+7.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastside Distilling Inc stands at -117.16. The total capital return value is set at -26.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.02. Equity return is now at value -260.25, with -62.03 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.