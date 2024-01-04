E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO) has decreased by -5.03 when compared to last closing price of 4.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-08 that AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced that it will report its fiscal third quarter 2024 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. E2open management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results and other business highlights. The conference call can be accessed by d.

Is It Worth Investing in E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ETWO is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ETWO is 239.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.11% of that float. The average trading volume for ETWO on January 04, 2024 was 3.05M shares.

ETWO’s Market Performance

The stock of E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) has seen a -8.79% decrease in the past week, with a 10.37% rise in the past month, and a 0.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for ETWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.44% for ETWO’s stock, with a -11.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETWO stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for ETWO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ETWO in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $4 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ETWO Trading at 16.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO fell by -8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.11. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc saw -5.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Farlekas Michael, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $4.12 back on Oct 05. After this action, Farlekas Michael now owns 201,474 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc, valued at $53,518 using the latest closing price.

Farlekas Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of E2open Parent Holdings Inc, sale 13,000 shares at $4.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Farlekas Michael is holding 214,474 shares at $62,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.44 for the present operating margin

+37.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for E2open Parent Holdings Inc stands at -99.46. The total capital return value is set at -0.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.99. Equity return is now at value -25.58, with -14.38 for asset returns.

Based on E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO), the company’s capital structure generated 43.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.16. Total debt to assets is 24.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.