Dynatrace Inc (DT) Stock Observes 6.79% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Dynatrace Inc (DT) has gone down by -7.54% for the week, with a -5.80% drop in the past month and a 12.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.85% for DT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.60% for DT’s stock, with a 6.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) Right Now?

Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 89.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DT is 268.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DT on January 04, 2024 was 2.31M shares.

DT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) has decreased by -2.20 when compared to last closing price of 52.80.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-12-28 that Dynatrace stock flashed multiple buy points as the stock sits near 52-week highs. DT stock has climbed since the quarterly earnings report.

Analysts’ Opinion of DT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for DT by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for DT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $62 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DT Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DT fell by -7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.55. In addition, Dynatrace Inc saw -5.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DT starting from Benson James M, who sale 35,996 shares at the price of $54.84 back on Dec 18. After this action, Benson James M now owns 299,588 shares of Dynatrace Inc, valued at $1,974,021 using the latest closing price.

Zugelder Dan, the SVP, Chief Revenue Officer of Dynatrace Inc, sale 6,497 shares at $54.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Zugelder Dan is holding 102,616 shares at $354,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.02 for the present operating margin

+78.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynatrace Inc stands at +9.32. The total capital return value is set at 5.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.55. Equity return is now at value 10.57, with 6.51 for asset returns.

Based on Dynatrace Inc (DT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.47. Total debt to assets is 2.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dynatrace Inc (DT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.