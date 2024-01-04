Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Duos Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: DUOT)’s stock price has dropped by -21.48 in relation to previous closing price of 2.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -26.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that European Union turns nastier for AI companies. Here’s a sneak peek into four such companies that are likely to face hurdles due to the latest A.I.

Is It Worth Investing in Duos Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: DUOT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for DUOT is 5.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of DUOT was 16.50K shares.

DUOT’s Market Performance

DUOT stock saw a decrease of -26.90% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -32.91% and a quarterly a decrease of -56.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.76% for Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.66% for DUOT’s stock, with a -52.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DUOT Trading at -33.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.92%, as shares sank -31.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOT fell by -26.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Duos Technologies Group Inc saw -26.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.73 for the present operating margin

+31.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duos Technologies Group Inc stands at -45.73. The total capital return value is set at -89.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -97.11. Equity return is now at value -181.26, with -62.43 for asset returns.

Based on Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT), the company’s capital structure generated 131.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.85. Total debt to assets is 40.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.