DSS Inc (DSS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DSS is 57.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of DSS was 339.44K shares.

DSS) stock’s latest price update

DSS Inc (AMEX: DSS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.60 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-04-17 that Company to Highlight Strong Revenue Growth and Planned Spinoffs to DSS Shareholders Company to Highlight Strong Revenue Growth and Planned Spinoffs to DSS Shareholders

DSS’s Market Performance

DSS’s stock has fallen by -4.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.43% and a quarterly drop of -37.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.29% for DSS Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.32% for DSS’s stock, with a -43.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSS stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for DSS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DSS in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $14 based on the research report published on June 24, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

DSS Trading at -18.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.19%, as shares sank -13.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSS rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1288. In addition, DSS Inc saw -4.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSS starting from Wu William Wai Leung, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Dec 29. After this action, Wu William Wai Leung now owns 0 shares of DSS Inc, valued at $19,650 using the latest closing price.

Wu William Wai Leung, the Director of DSS Inc, sale 1,020 shares at $0.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Wu William Wai Leung is holding 0 shares at $134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-105.59 for the present operating margin

+18.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for DSS Inc stands at -163.40. The total capital return value is set at -12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.80.

Based on DSS Inc (DSS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.09. Total debt to assets is 20.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, DSS Inc (DSS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.