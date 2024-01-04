Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DRVN is 58.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.29% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of DRVN was 1.26M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

DRVN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRVN) has decreased by -8.30 when compared to last closing price of 14.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Miles driven numbers are rebounding, indicating a return to work and bullish prospects for Driven Brands. Driven Brands is the largest automotive services company in North America with a diversified business model. The stock is undervalued but faces significant technical risks, with a buy rating overall.

DRVN’s Market Performance

DRVN’s stock has fallen by -9.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.55% and a quarterly rise of 7.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for Driven Brands Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.05% for DRVN’s stock, with a -35.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DRVN Trading at 1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRVN fell by -9.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.72. In addition, Driven Brands Holdings Inc saw -9.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRVN starting from Fitzpatrick Jonathan G., who purchase 42,000 shares at the price of $23.76 back on May 30. After this action, Fitzpatrick Jonathan G. now owns 2,332,363 shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc, valued at $997,920 using the latest closing price.

Ferrera Gary W, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Driven Brands Holdings Inc, purchase 4,000 shares at $24.23 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Ferrera Gary W is holding 63,101 shares at $96,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.14 for the present operating margin

+36.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Driven Brands Holdings Inc stands at +2.08. The total capital return value is set at 6.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.81. Equity return is now at value -56.43, with -11.49 for asset returns.

Based on Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN), the company’s capital structure generated 241.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.72. Total debt to assets is 61.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.