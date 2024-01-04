Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for DOGZ is 1.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOGZ on January 04, 2024 was 54.40K shares.

DOGZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) has increased by 9.87 when compared to last closing price of 8.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a 82.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2022-05-06 that It’s a crazy ride right now, but for those of you looking for some high-risk, high-reward prospects, these penny stocks should fit the bill. The post 6 A-Rated Penny Stocks to Buy In May appeared first on InvestorPlace.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

DOGZ’s Market Performance

Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) has seen a 82.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 210.24% gain in the past month and a 1.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.62% for DOGZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 125.37% for DOGZ’s stock, with a -21.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOGZ Trading at 117.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOGZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.67%, as shares surge +218.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOGZ rose by +81.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, Dogness (International) Corp saw 79.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DOGZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.30 for the present operating margin

+20.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dogness (International) Corp stands at -40.95. The total capital return value is set at -9.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.89. Equity return is now at value -8.75, with -7.25 for asset returns.

Based on Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ), the company’s capital structure generated 24.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.40. Total debt to assets is 18.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.